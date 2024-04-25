If you're anything like me, you've got a lot on your plate. Stellar Blade is out - and it's great too - but maybe you're worried you don't have the time for this single player action game. That begs the question - how long does it take to beat and complete Stellar Blade?

Worry no more, as we've broken down how long it takes to both beat the game with focus on story, and how long it takes to complete the game. We've provided our figures we recorded through reviewing the game, as well as the factors that may affect your own personal experience.

How long to beat Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade takes roughly 20 - 25 hours to complete, if you're really focused on just completing the main quests and important side quests. This means you're not going out and scavenging for every can and fish collectable, you're not farming out skill points to fully max out your skill tree, and you're not getting *too* stuck on bosses and other difficult encounters.

Stellar Blade is a game with some inherent difficulty to it. It's not hard in the same way a FromSoftware or Ninja Theory game is - but it does rely heavily on your ability to parry, dodge, and recognise incoming enemy attacks. There are character upgrades that make this easier, but even so your own personal aptitude to that sort of gameplay may make the experience vary in length.

How long to complete Stellar Blade

If you want to complete Stellar Blade, we reckon it should take you 40-45 hours. Much of this time comes from collectables, which can take up a lot of your time. It's worth noting that our own review save file - one that collected everything - hit 58 hours by the time we had a save file parked outside the point of no return. However, that means we had to track down all the collectables without the use of guides or walkthroughs. This was... a sluggish task near the end.

Through completing every side quest, maxing out your skill tree, and maybe using a cloud save to see a few special things here and there, you can bump the play time up quite a bit. But, as a single player game with only so much content, this obviously has its end point. If you like your moves and want to try them out on a fresh world, the game's day one new game + carries over all your stuff which is nice!

Stellar Blade also has a hard mode difficulty, which will obviously add way more to your overall time spent in the game. But yeah, look at around 40-45 hours for a full game completion. Again, your own skill when it comes to handling bosses may adjust this somewhat.