Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Great Fairy guide - Violin, Flute, drum and horn

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, even powerful magical creatures have been left displaced and afraid by the Upheaval.

Link will have to embark on a series of quests to bring the Great Fairies back to Hyrule, but it’s nothing that he can’t accomplish.

Here’s everything you need to know!

What does the Great Fairy do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

In Tears of the Kingdom, the Great Fairy upgrades the defence power of Link’s clothing.

If you trade her rare items, she will increase the number of defence points a piece of clothing has, which reduces the amount of damage received when Link takes a hit. This allows him to take on more difficult foes in tougher areas around the map.

If you’re finding yourself defeated in one hit too often, then you need to unlock the Great Fairy and upgrade your best threads.

As you increase the level of an item of clothing, you will need rarer and rarer materials to continue upgrading it.

Some sets will also give you an extra bonus when you wear a full outfit after upgrading all three pieces twice.

How do you unlock the Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Great Fairies around Hyrule have hidden themselves away inside their ponds after the Upheaval. They will only emerge if Link can remind them of the beauty in the world through music.

There are four Great Fairies to find in Tears of the Kingdom, at four different stable locations across the map.

They are found at Woodland Stable in the northeast, Snowfield Stable in the northwest, Dueling Peaks Stable in the southeast and Outskirt Stable in the southwest of Central Hyrule.

To coax each one out of their hidey-hole you need to play them the music of a specific musical instrument. With each Great Fairy unlocked, they can increase the power of your clothing even further, up to the maximum of four stages.

Here’s where to find each one.

How to get a Violin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find a Violin for the Great Fairy near Woodland Stable, you need to visit the Lucky Clover Gazette newspaper next to Rito Village.

Offer to look for stories for the newspaper, then return to Woodland stable and speak to Penn. This starts the Serenade of the Great Fairy quest. All you need to do is put two wheels back on the cart, attach a towing bar to your horse, then ferry the musicians to the Great Fairy’s pond.

Following a cutscene you can ask the Great Fairy to upgrade the strength of your equipment.

This quest must be completed first to allow the musicians to travel to other places.

How to get a flute in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get a flute in Tears of the Kingdom, go over to Outskirt Stable. Speak to the musicians at Outskirt Stable and they will mention their flautist has taken residence at the Highland Stable in the far south.

Go down there and give them some fireflies to complete their dream gesture. You can get some from the forest to the north if you need more.

Return to Outskirt Stable with them and ride the carriage up to the Great Fairy to tick them off the list.

How to get a drum in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get a drum in Tears of the Kingdom, head over to Dueling Peaks stable and speak to the musicians.

They will mention that their drummer is nearby, in the vicinity of Kakariko Village. To get the drummer back in the troupe you need to give him some courser honey, which can be found in the trees around East Hill if you don’t have any.

How to get a horn in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get a horn in Tears of the Kingdom, make your way to Snowfield Stable near Hebra. Talk to the musicians there and they give you a quest marker for where their horn player went missing.

Ride down, then rescue the horn player from the big hole by attaching materials to their cart. Return to the Snowfield Stable, then pilot the cart up to the Fairy’s pond.