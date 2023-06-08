Link, being the hero of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, actually starts out with a pretty poor arsenal of weapons and gear. He can still gladly take anything in his stride, but when it comes to traversing Hyrule and beating up mobs, you’ll want different armor for different scenarios.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

One great outfit to grab is the full set of Climbing Gear. This armor set will aid Link when scaling mountains, giving him a little speed boost, so he can go the extra mile. So, to take your bouldering to the next level, here’s how to get the Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The full set of Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom consists of three pieces of armor; the Climbing Gear Top, Climbing Gear Boots, and Climbing Gear Bandana.

This particular outfit will increase Link’s climbing speed, so he can scale his way to the top of mountains even quicker. On top of this, stamina consumed when jumping while climbing is also reduced.

Where to find the Climbing Gear Top

To grab the Climbing Gear Top in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll need to venture into a cave. First things first, fast travel to the Sinakawak Shrine by New Serenne Stable. This stable can be found in North Hyrule Plain, if you’re yet to pay it a visit.

Make your way over to this shrine, by the Serenne stable.

From the Sinakawak Shrine, head east into the fields ahead of it. You’ll come across a hole in the ground at the coordinates -1239, 0771, 0099, which we’ve pictured below.

Easily missed or fallen into, right?

Hop down into this hole, and you’ll discover the North Hyrule Plain Cave. Take on the nearby Bubbulfrog for a Bubbul Gem, and then press forward into the cave until you reach the Horroblin.

When you encounter the Horroblin, do not go deeper into the cave. Instead, look at the waterfall behind the foe that has a Brightcap glowing inside it.

Swim straight through this small waterfall.

From the top of the waterfall, where the Bubbul Frog was, you can jump right into it and swim behind it. There’ll be a a secret area here with an altar containing a chest. The chest, of course, contains the Climbing Gear Top we came down here for. Voila!

This outfit piece also forms part of the famous Misko's Treasure.

Where to find the Climbing Gear Boots

The Climbing Gear Boots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are found in another cave, but this one is in the region of Lanayru. Start by fast travelling to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

From the tower, glide south towards the very base of the mountain it is on. If you head towards the light blue pin marked on the below map, you’ll soon find the Upland Zorana Byroad Cave.

Glide from the Skyview Tower over to the light blue pin. This cave’s entrance can be found at 2698, 0485, 0203.

To enter the cave, destroy the vines with a sharp weapon. Once you’re inside, press ahead until you can actually see the exit. Instead of exiting, turn around. You’ll see another platform to your right with a Rock Like on it. Swim over and climb up.

Swim over to this ledge and climb up it, then run past the Lock Like (or kill it, if you want).

From the ledge, press ahead and go downwards until you come to some ruins. Make your way to the other side of the room and use Ultrahand to open the gate, which will then drain the room of water.

Use Ultrahand to raise this gate and drain the room.

With the water drained, look beneath the staircase on Link’s right, where you’ll find another fancy chest sat at an altar.

Open it, and the Climbing Gear Boots are all yours! Now, there is just one more piece of the Climbing Gear set for us to grab.

Where to find the Climbing Gear Bandana

To retrieve the Climbing Gear Bandana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fast travel over to the Ihen-a Shrine at Mipha’s Court. If you’re yet to go there, this is atop the Ploymus Mountain by the Zora Domain, in the region of Lanayru.

Fast travel over to the Ihen-a Shrine, then make your way to the light blue pin.

Now, you want to scale down the southwest side of the mountain and head towards the light blue pin marked on the above map. This is the entrance to Ploymus Mountain Cave, and is at the coordinates 3672, 0539, 0272.

This cave is a bit of a pain in the ass to navigate with everything being wet and slippy. This is where the slip-resistant Froggy Armor or some slip-resistant elixirs will come in good use.

You can also craft something to get you around the place. For example, I built a hot air balloon, got as far and as high as I could in the cave, and glided over to the end of it. Easy.

Proceed to the very end of the cave, where you’ll eventually reach a large platform with purple glowing rocks. Just around the corner is yet another shiny chest sat at an altar.

Open it, and you’ll have acquired the final piece of the Climbing Gear, and that’s the Climbing Gear Bandana.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to locate all of Impa’s Geoglyphs and upgrade your fancy new armor at the Great Fairy Fountains across Hyrule. If you’re saving money for some of the purchasable armor sets, here’s our guide to money-making in Tears of the Kingdom.