The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final pre-launch trailer shows plenty of drama and gameplay

Nintedo has released the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The video shows Link soaring through the sky, landing in lovely fields, walking through villages, climbing, riding his trusty steed, fighting baddies, doing a bit of platforming, entering a hellscape, and coming face to face with Ganondorf.

Here's the third trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In this sequel to Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Once again, evil threatens the kingdom, and it's up to you as Link to harness the power of his new abilities to fight back against malevolent forces.

Out May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for pre-order and will set you back $69.99 - which many folks feel is an alright price for what you're getting.

A Collector's Edition will also be made available, and it includes a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a Tears of the Kingdom artbook, a Steel Poster, and a four-pin set.