ADVENTURE AWAITS

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final pre-launch trailer shows plenty of drama and gameplay

Link's latest adventure draws ever nearer.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintedo has released the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The video shows Link soaring through the sky, landing in lovely fields, walking through villages, climbing, riding his trusty steed, fighting baddies, doing a bit of platforming, entering a hellscape, and coming face to face with Ganondorf.

Here's the third trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In this sequel to Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Once again, evil threatens the kingdom, and it's up to you as Link to harness the power of his new abilities to fight back against malevolent forces.

Out May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for pre-order and will set you back $69.99 - which many folks feel is an alright price for what you're getting.

A Collector's Edition will also be made available, and it includes a copy of the game, a steelbook case, a Tears of the Kingdom artbook, a Steel Poster, and a four-pin set.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

