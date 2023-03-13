Nintendo thinks Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is worth that hefty price tag

Nintendo is releasing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at a higher price point, but Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says it will be worth it.

Games are getting more and more expensive to buy, in part because they're becoming more and more expensive to produce (yes I do realise part of that is because executives are earning too much). It was only a matter of time before this hit Nintendo in some way, and it soon will, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be priced at £60, an increase of £10 compared to its predecessor and other first party Switch titles. Unsurprisingly, though, Bowser himself (the Nintendo boss, not the lizard man) thinks it will be worth it.

Speaking to the Associated Press about a range of topics, Bowser was asked about the new price points, and how Nintendo arrived at it. "We look at what the game has to offer," Bowser responded. "I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience. The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game. This isn’t a price point that we’ll necessarily have on all our titles. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself."

Whether it will be or not is mostly going to be down to the individual (our own Alex Donaldson thinks it will be, though does still have some concerns about gaming's potential unsustainable future). For some, it won't make much of a difference, especially compared to the £70 price tag some PlayStation exclusives have, but others it will make the difference between getting the game or not. We're pretty much exactly two months out from release now, so we'll find out soon enough.