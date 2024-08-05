Zelda players have managed to bring back Tears of the Kingdom's unbreakable Master Sword, but the steps to do it are so confusing I think my brain is broken

There's a new Zelda glitch in town, and this one is a ridiculously complicated method to make Link's Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom completely unbreakable.

Where do I even begin with this? As players always do with games as big as Tears of the Kingdom, it was discovered that you could load the version of the Master Sword Link has in the game's prologue (before it's broken) into your main save file to use in the rest of the game. When you would do so, it would be called MsgNotFound in your inventory, and was completely unbreakable, as it can't break in the prologue. Unsurprisingly, in version 1.2.1 of the game, the most recent update, Nintendo patched this glitch out, making it impossible to obtain MsgNotFound. Of course, that hasn't stopped the Tears of the Kingdom community from figuring out how to do it again - even if it is mind numbingly confusing to do now.

Tears of the Kingdom YouTuber El Duende 05 shared a video last week revealing to the community that it is possible to retrieve the MsgNotFound version of the Master Sword. The only problem is that the video, which contains every step you need to take in order to get it, is an hour long. Bear in mind, this is in an edited format, so in order to pull this off, you'll likely need to spend a whole lot more time than that just to get an unbreakable Master Sword. The steps are so lengthy and confusing, I'm not even going to attempt to explain it all. You'll have to drop weapons and shields a lot, fuse certain things together, perform tricky warps, save your game at weird times. It's a lot.

It's also really impressive that the Tears of the Kingdom community came together to figure this out, considering just how complicated it all is. I can't even begin to imagine how anyone took the time to figure out every single step to all of this, in fact I won't even try in fear of breaking my brain even more. Now we just have to wait and see if the Zelda movie can compete with this feature-length YouTube video.