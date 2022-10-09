Splatoon 3's next Splatfest will finally settle the best Pokémon starter-type debate

Splatoon 3's next Splatfest is set to ask the age old question: which Pokémon starter type are you going to choose?

As announced on the official Nintendo UK Twitter account, the second Splatfest coming to the threequel is Pokémon themed, where you'll either pick grass-, fire-, or water-type. This particular Splatfest is obviously coinciding with the release of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and kicks off at 1am UK time November 12, running until November 14, again at 1am, giving you a full 48 hours to splat your friends.

The announcement didn't note which types will be assigned to which Deep Cut member, so hopefully your favourite type doesn't get attached to your least favourite member (as if there it's possible to have a least favourite). Artwork paired with the announcement shows the three types with a little silhouette of the new three starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and best-duck Quaxly, too.

Splatoon 3 has been doing very well for itself since it launched, as it's the fastest selling game in Japan ever, taking over from the previous record holder Pokémon Black and White. With said record it also overtook Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the best Nintendo Switch launch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also received a new trailer this week, going into a bit more depth about what you'll be doing in this latest generation of games. One new thing it showed off is the ability to have picnics with your Pokémon, similar to setting up camp in Sword and Shield, only this time you actually get to be directly with your Pokémon. You'll be able to wash your pocket monsters now too, reminiscent of the Pokémon Amie feature from X and Y.

The trailer also revealed that one-time-use TMs are back, though you'll be able to craft new ones with the new TM Machine. Farigiraf, an evolution of Girafarig, was also revealed, showing the tail of the prevolution eating the Pokémon's head, something fans of the critter have wanted since its introduction.