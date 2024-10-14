A massive Game Freak data breach has seemingly revealed the Switch 2's codename, future Pokémon games, and a whole lot more

Pokemon developer Game Freak has been hit by a massive hack, leaking huge amounts of behind the scenes details, including the Switch 2's codename.

As reported by IGN, over the weekend huge amounts of leaked data from Game Freak was shared in a slightly unprecedented hack of the company. While it was unclear how real any of the contents of the leak were, it was later found that Game Freak had sent out a statement confirming that a data breach had taken place in August of this year. Not only has information regarding many Pokemon games seemigly been leaked, but 2606 cases of employee details, including current, former, and contract staff.

Game Freak also apologised to everyone affected, and said that it has already rebuilt and inspected the server that was hacked. The statement doesn't make mention of the leaks regarding past and future games, but the acknowledgement that a breach did take place would seem to potentially lend more legitimacy to these elements.

One of the most notable aspects of the leak is that the codename of the Nintendo Switch 2, or the successor console as the company typically refers to it, is apparently "Ounce." Codenames for an as of yet unannounced 10th generation of Pokemon games have also seemingly been leaked, and there are mentions of other unannounced Pokemon games too. On top of that, huge amounts of details, development notes, and concept art has been shared - it goes even further than that too, there's honestly too much to mention.

Things have generally been quite quiet for The Pokemon company this year, having only held a single Pokemon Presents this year back in February - that particular showcase revealed Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the newest entry in the Legends series that is taking players to the 6th generation's region Kalos. Typically a Pokemon Presents is held in August, but it was absent this year.