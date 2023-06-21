Super Mario RPG remake is real, and it arrives in November

It’s about time Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars got the love it deserves, and the Nintendo Direct has delivered it; a remake of Super Mario RPG will be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.

That’s not even too long to wait, either! The trailer shows off the Super Mario RPG remake in all its glory, and it's certainly been brought up to scratch for 2023 in terms of visuals. Gameplay looks just like the original game, with it primarily being turn-based combat involving Mario's cast of colourful characters.

As for the music, this has been revamped too. While the tracks are faithful to the original, they have been mixed and adjusted for the remake, and they sound better than ever. Hear the soundtrack for yourself in the trailer above!

Classic characters such as Mallow and Geno are also back in 3D, alongside the likes of Birdo and Booster. Who are you most looking forward to seeing again in the Super Mario RPG remake? For me, it has to be Birdo. I love that pink dinosaur too much.

Super Mario RPG will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 17.