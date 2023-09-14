If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Super Mario RPG: Relive the classic RPG with modern graphics and gameplay this November

Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Nintendo announced a release date for Super Mario RPG today during its September Nintendo Direct presentation.

The Super NES game will make its return on November 17 with updated graphics and new features.

Mario and his teammates are tougher than ever in Super Mario RPG.

In it, Mario and Bowser will form an alliance to fight a fearsome foe, the Smithy Gang, and Princess Peach, along with original characters Mallow and Geno, will join them.

When it comes time to battle, you will need to time your button presses with Action Commands to increase damage dealt or decrease damage received. If you time your attacks perfectly, you can damage all enemies at once. Successful Action Commands will also fill the Action Gauge. When it is full, a three-character Triple Move will be unleashed. The Triple Move changes based on your current party, so be sure to try out different combos.

As with the original game, you’ll encounter bosses with different personalities. This time, once you clear the game, you can challenge some of them again; however, they will be powered up to present a tougher challenge.

Pre-orders for Super Mario RPG are available now in Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.

