Get Super Mario Bros Wonder or Mario RPG for free with this 3 for 2 offer from Best Buy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Pikmin 4 and lots more exclusive Nintendo titles are making their way to Switch this year. We all know that Nintendo games rarely have significant savings on them- which is why you'll want to pounce on an amazing offer like this promotion from Best Buy to save some money this summer.

Basically, you can buy two Switch games and get the third game free - meaning you can save up to $59.99. This promotion includes Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and even The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Here's the catch...you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to take advantage of this promotion. If you're already a member, then swell! If you're not, the cheapest membership is $49.99 for a yearly membership- which gives you exclusive membership offers like the one mentioned in this article, plus exclusive access and free 2-day shipping. Pretty sure you'll make that membership fee back throughout the year if you're a regular Best Buy customer and you're essentially already making it back from this promotion alone and saving yourself an extra $10 if you select three $59.99 games.

So with that out of the way here are some of the best games included in Best Buy's 3 for 2 bundle offer. Some of the prices vary so just bear in mind the cheapest game will be the free one. Some of these games will also be pre-orders so you will receive them on the day of release and not when you place your order.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario RPG

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 1 + 2

Wario Ware: Move it!

Detective Pikachu Returns

Sonic Superstars

Persona 5 Tactica

Advance Wars 1+2

Disney Illusion Island

Master Detective Archives

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet Expansion Pass: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Splatoon 3

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Metroid Prime Remastered

You can also check out where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG if you're planning on buying the games separately. If you're buying the games digitally, you can support VG247 by purchasing Nintendo eShop credit from our store.

We're keeping track of all the best Nintendo Switch deals in our guide at Eurogamer- which we'll be updating for July next week. Prime Day is also taking place very soon so check out our guide on the best early Prime Day Switch deals here.