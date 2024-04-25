This new Lego R2-D2 droid figure is in prime condition, and a real bargain with £15 off

Star Wars Day takes place next Saturday (May the Fourth be with you) but Lego has already kicked off some of its celebrations with some cool new Star Wars figures.

This includes the release of this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 figure, which is already £15 off at Amazon UK.

Normally it's £89.99, but you can get it for just £74.99 right now. Also, to mark 25 years since the release of the Star Wars prequels, it comes with a free limited edition Darth Malak minifigure. He was the main antagonist in the Knights of the Old Republic game and a pretty badass Sith Lord who wreaked havoc during the Jedi Civil War. Nothing to do with the prequels era, but hey, if you want a cool special edition minifigure, then it's yours for free with this purchase.

The Lego R2-D2 figure isn't on sale in the US, but you can still buy one for under $100 at Best Buy:

This particular Lego Star Wars R2-D2 figure has 1,050 pieces, measures around 38cm in height, and features a 360-degree rotating head, detachable third leg for mobility, and an attachable periscope and tools. It's something cool to have on your desk or shelves. Makes a fun gift for a Star Wars fan too.

If this isn't the droid you're looking for, there is a larger and more expensive version of the loveable astro-droid at Amazon UK for £182 (was £210) or at Best Buy for $239.95. This more deluxe 2,315-piece version measures at 58cm in height and was released a few years go in 2021. Although, it doesn't look like you'll get that Darth Malak figure with that R2 unit.

We'll be searching the galaxy for more Star Wars Days deals, but you can also head over to Lego's site and check out their new upcoming Star Wars figures and a sneak peek of their Star Wars Day promotions. The event officially starts on May 4th, but Lego Insiders members can get early access from May 1st-May 3rd.