Don't miss your chance to buy the PlayStation Portal - it's back in stock at Best Buy but probably not for long

The PlayStation Portal for the PS5 is now in stock at Best Buy for $199.99 with free shipping.

Sony's remote play handheld for PS5 has tended to sell out within hours of stock going up across multiple retailers, so if you've been thinking about getting one now's your chance:

The PlayStation Portal lets you play your PS5 games without needing to use the TV the console is plugged into. You just need to have your console turned on and connected to the same WiFi network as the Portal, and you're good to go.

The PlayStation Portal uses an 8-inch LCD screen that is essentially sandwiched between a DualSense controller, to create a handheld made for playing PS5 games. As long as your WiFi connection is solid, you can stream any game you have installed up to 60fps at 1080p.

Having a split DualSense controller also means you get the same excellent haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that you're used to using with the normal controller.

At first glance the PlayStation Portal seemed to be a Steam Deck alternative that only PlayStation 5 owners could use to stream games from their console. It still is that, but it does it very well and has been popular enough that it quickly goes out of stock, so grab it while you can!