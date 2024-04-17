Want to watch Fallout free on Amazon Prime? Non-members are in luck

Fallout is the latest video game series to get its own TV show and it's available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. The show is pretty rad for both fans of the Fallout franchise and for those entering the vaults and wasteland for the first time.

Check out our Fallout TV show review if you want to know more about the show, but if you're here to save some bottle caps and watch it for free then please stand by and read on below.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service, right? Yes...but if you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, or you haven't been a member within the last 12 months, then you can count your lucky stars because you can nab yourself a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Since the Fallout show was released in its entirety on 10th April, this means you can easily watch the Fallout series for free before your trial ends. There's eight episodes in all, and they're each around an hour long, so it won't take long if you got hooked like me.

And that's not all, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering Fallout 76 to its Prime members in April, plus you can play Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout New Vegas on Luna.

If you want to continue playing these Fallout games, as well as having access to a vault of other Amazon Prime perks like free delivery and exclusive deals etc. then you can keep your subscription for $14.99/ £8.99 a month after the trial has ended. Or, you can cancel your membership before your free trial has ended so you won't have to pay a dime. And don't worry, we won't tell a ghoul if you do decide to cancel.