If you need Fallout 4's ultrawide goodness in the next-gen PC update, we've got the monitor for you

Ultrawide gaming is still a fairly new thing, with consoles still lacking native ultrawide support and even newer PC titles still needing third-party software to unlock it.

For those games that can be played on an ultrawide aspect ratio, it's a game-changing experience for immersion and it's becoming more accessible thanks to some big discounts on good monitors like this 34-inch LG Ultragear. It currently has a 38 per cent discount on Amazon US, a saving of $150:

Ultrawide aspect ratios are excellent for playing RPGs like The Witcher 3, or Fallout 4 with its next-gen update that comes out on the 25th of April, as you get to see more of the world around you with the extra width and the curved edges of the screen keep your eyes focused on the scene in front of you.

If you want to play fast-paced shooters as well, this monitor is good for that too thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 160Hz, the low response time and AMD FreeSync premium.

The UltraGear uses a VA panel, which isn't as fast as the IPS panels that are used in lots of high-refresh rate monitors now, but it is standard for ultrawide monitors at this price. The screen also has impressive colour reproduction in both SDR and HDR.

You could use this monitor for playing games on PS5 and/or Xbox Series X/S, because it can downscale a 4K image, but as mentioned the consoles don't support 21:9 resolution so you'll have to play with black bars. I'd also recommend getting a monitor arm to mount the monitor, as it only slides up and down and has some tilt space, but can't be swivelled.

For the $250 price tag, the 34-inch LG UltraGear is a great way to get into ultrawide gaming without having to stretch your budget. For more deals like this, you can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals over the week.