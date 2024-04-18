The Roccat Vulcan 2 Max gaming keyboard has never been cheaper on Amazon - comes with fancy knob and lights

There's so many great gaming keyboards out there, and one of the best among them is the Vulcan 2 optical-mechanical keyboard from Roccat, which is an improved version of the very popular Vulcan keyboard.

There's a full-sized version of the Vulcan 2 called the Vulcan 2 max, which gives you all the function keys, home and navigation keys and the Numpad that smaller form-factor keyboards omit. It's a great all-round board and right now it's on sale with a $100 discount on Amazon US:

The Vulcan 2 max uses Roccat's Titan 2 optical mechanical switches for fast response times with lower actuation while maintaining a satisfying feel to fingers.

The Vulcan 2 keeps the lightweight half-height keycaps and strong aluminium build from the first edition, but has tidied up the look a bit and added dual-LED to the switches for brighter RGB effects.

Roccat also has an impressive level of customisation with its software, similar to the Easy-Shift+ found in its gaming mice, that lets you add secondary functions to keys that wouldn’t normally support them.

The Vulcan 2 Mini has a spot in Digital Foundry's best 65% keyboard rankings which calls it one of the "best-looking 65 percent keyboards on the market", and the Max is basically the same keyboard with extra keys, so it's hard to go wrong with it.

If you want to see more deals on gaming keyboards, headsets, SSDs and more then you can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we spot throughout the week.