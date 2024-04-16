This Turtle Beach headset is great for PC and PS5 and is the cheapest it's ever been

A great way to make a gaming headset better value for money is if you can use it with multiple devices. If you're someone who plays games on a PS5 and also want a headset to use with a laptop, PC, phone or other device then this Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a great option now it's been discounted to $90 at Amazon:

The standout stat for this headset is the massive 48-hour battery which should keep you playing for ages without needing a charge; plus, when you do need to charge you can get 8.5 hours of battery life on just 15 minutes of charge over USB-C cable.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 is easy to use, just plug the USB dongle into your PlayStation (4 or 5) console or PC and flick the switch to the right mode to get going. When plugged into a PC, the MODE button will sync with your multimedia to allow you to play and pause music, skip tracks, and adjust master volume of the headset from your PC or using the scrollw wheels on the side of the headset.

You also get a flip-to-mute microphone which is fine for in-game chatter with your teammates, Fabric-wrapped Foam ear cushions for comfort on those long gaming sessions, and the headset uses Sony's 3D Audio on PS5 through a pair of tuned 50mm speakers to deliver immersive, detailed game audio.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a very sleek headset that is great for PlayStation and PC gamers, and is cheaper than ever thanks to a 25 per cent discount on Amazon at the moment.

