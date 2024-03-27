Best cheap Disney+ deals in March 2024

Free Disney+ trials might be a thing of the past, but you can sometimes score a free Disney+ subscription with a selected TV, internet or phone deal. If you don't need, or want to pay out for new products or services just to get a Disney+ freebie, then you'll no doubt want to bag a cheap Disney+ deal instead. There are some Disney+ discounts floating around the interweb from time to time, but you'll need to be quick as these don't always stick around for long.

Our guide will help you find the best Disney+ offers and promotions available in the US and UK right now, so that you can subscribe to the House of Mouse for the cheapest price around. We will be updating this page regularly so check back often for the latest Disney+ deals.

Latest Disney+ Deals

US

Best Disney+ bundle for $14.99 per month Save 44% on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with this Disney+ deal and get access to all your favourite movies and TV shows for Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more. Only $14.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

UK

Best Disney+ deal for £79.90 per year Save 16 per cent on a yearly Disney+ subscription to access the latest Disney, Star Wars and Marvel content and more. Only £79.90 for the annual standard plan with no ads - that's a saving of £16.08 when compared to paying £7.99 monthly.

How to get free Disney+ and other great deals

US

Image credit: Verizon/ Disney+

There are no free Disney+ offers in the US right now. If you are a a new Verizon customer, you can add a Disney+ Trio bundle to your plan for $10 a month, giving you access to Disney+ Premium (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads) and ESPN (With Ads). This will save you $8.99 a month.

Otherwise, the best value Disney+ deal that lets you save 44 per cent per month is the Trio Basic plan for $14.99 per month.

UK

You can get a free Disney+ subscription when you purchase one of these selected products or services:

New and existing O2 customers can get up to six months of Disney Plus for free

You can get Disney+ for £2 cheaper a month when you add it to your plan, giving you up to six months free. If you're a new customer, simply add it as your Extra at the checkout. If you're an existing customer, you can add Disney+ Premium plan as an extra via My 02 for £7.99 (normally £10.99) and O2 will knock a further £2 off each month.

If you're an existing O2 customer and already have Disney+, find out how to get your free six months of Disney Plus here.

Get 12 months Disney+ free when you purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device. Offer ends March 31st 2024.

You can also get up to 12 months of Disney+ if you already have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering up to 12 months of Disney+ for free on selected Samsung Galaxy phones.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is an on-demand streaming service that launched on November 12th, 2019 in the US, and on March 24th, 2020 in the UK. The subscription-based service includes hundreds of the best Disney movies, shows and shorts, as well as Disney Original content. It is also home to all things Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

In the UK, other Disney-owned properties such as FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television are also available to stream in its Star library.

How much is Disney+?

The cheapest Disney+ price plan is £4.99/ $7.99 per month. The best value Disney+ plan is $14.99 for the Basic Trio plan in the US, and £79.90 for the annual Standard plan with no ads in the UK. Take a look below at what's available directly from Disney+.

What does each Disney+ plan include?

Disney+ US What does it include? Basic (With Ads) Thousands of exclusive movies.

New releases weekly.

Stream on multiple devices.

Disney+ titles in 4K UHD.

Can create up to 7 profiles with personalised recommendations. Premium (No Ads) Thousands of exclusive movies.

Ad free streaming.

Download and watch selected content.

New releases weekly.

Stream on multiple devices.

Disney+ titles in 4K UHD.

Can create up to 7 profiles with personalised recommendations. Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu (With Ads) Everything that's included with Disney+ Basic.

Hulu's entire streaming library. Duo Premium: Disney+ and Hulu (No Ads) Everything that's included with Disney+ Premium.

Hulu's entire streaming library. Trio Basic: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (With Ads) Everything that's included with Disney+ Basic.

Hulu's entire streaming library.

ESPN+ live sports.

Download ESPN+ content only. Trio Basic: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (No Ads) Everything that's included with Disney+ Premium.

Hulu's entire streaming library.

ESPN+ live sports.

Disney+ UK What does it include? Standard Disney+ subscription (With Ads) Video quality up to 1080p Full HD.

Stream on two devices at the same time. Standard Disney+ subscription (No Ads) £7.99 per month.

Video quality up to 1080p Full HD.

Stream on two devices at the same time.

Ad free streaming.

Downloads. Premium Disney+ subscription (No Ads) £10.99 per month.

Video quality up to 4K UHD & HDR.

Stream on four devices at the same time.

Ad free streaming.

Downloads.

Dolby Atmos support.

Is Disney+ worth it?

There are so many reasons why Disney+ is worth it. For one, the streaming service gives you access to thousands of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. New content is regularly added and there's also the option to purchase Premier Access so that you can stream selected movie releases from the comfort of your own home, or on the go on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.