This full-size mechanical gaming keyboard from Logitech is cheaper than its Black Friday price

While smaller form-factor keyboards like 60 and 75 per cent are getting more popular, there's still plenty of good full-size keyboards out there for gamers to make use of.

The Logitech G413 SE is a mechanical keyboard for gamers that uses fast tactile mechanical switches to deliver impressive performance while gaming, and also be great for general use when typing.

After hanging around $70 for a lot of 2024, the G413 SE has a new discount at Amazon US which brings it down to $45, which is even cheaper than it was during Black Friday last year:

The main attraction here is that you get all the traditional keyboard keys: a full row of function keys, the NumPad, Home keys and arrow keys, so you don't have to compromise functionality for performance.

You also get Logitech's own tactile mechanical switches, which offer a nice sweet spot for tactility and speed so you won't feel uncomfortable typing or like you're lagging behind when playing fast-paced games.

The G413 SE also benefits from a black-brushed aluminium case, PBT keycaps and LED lighting to help you see your keys easier without having full-on flashing RGBs that might distract otherwise.

The Logitech G413 is an excellent, no-nonsense, full-sized mechanical keyboard that is great for working with and playing games, which is becoming a rarer find these days.

