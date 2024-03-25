Save up to a massive $700 on Razer Blade laptops this week

There are five different versions of the Razer Blade gaming laptop on sale right now, and from the 24th to the 31st of March you can get an extra $200 taken off, meaning you can get a new Razer Blade for as little as $1,800.

To get the extra $200 discount, just enter the code "BLADE200" at checkout. You can purchase your chosen configuration directly from the Razer store with free shipping or collection.

Down below I've listed all the available Razer Blade laptops that you can save an extra $200 on this week, with links to the laptop as well as the previous prices:

Razer Blade 14 Laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Laptop deals

Razer Blade 16 Laptop deals

If you're after a Razer laptop with a larger 16:10 display, there are a couple of the Razer Blade 16s available each with a $400 discount, but the "BLADE200" code won't take an extra $200 off.

With all of the 14 and 15 inch Blade laptops you're getting a QHD 240Hz screen, an RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and at least 1TB worth of storage, with the option to upgrade the GPU and SSD if you want to pay more.

All of these laptops are well equipped to take on the latest games at high settings and run them smoothly on their QHD screens, so it's up to you to pick the size and any extras you may fancy, just remember to use the code "BLADE200" to save that extra $200!