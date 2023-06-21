Star Ocean: the Second Story coming to Nintendo Switch November 2

Star Ocean: The Second Story R has just been announced during today's Nintendo Direct. A remake of the second Star Ocean game, it'll be launching on the Nintendo Switch November 2.

The game has totally new graphics that blend 2D and 3D in a gorgeous looking new engine. You see excellent pixel models moving around in 3D environments, plus lovely 2D drawn character portraits.

You can watch the new trailer for Star Ocean: Second Story R here!

The original games' real time battle system makes a return, where you can control and fight with characters in your party with more freedom than your typical turn-based RPG system from that time. With the remake, you can stun enemies with chain attacks and call in allies who aren't currently in your active party for limited assistance during battle.

In Star Ocean: The Second Story R, you can choose between either Claude or Rena as the main character, playing through the story in their shoes. Your choice will affect the different party members you can recruit, as well as events in the narrative, so it's a pretty big decision!

A remake of Star Ocean 1 (titled Star Ocean: First Departure R) was release back in 2019 to middling reviews.

Star Ocean 1 remake came out in 2019? According to critics such as our friends over at Nintendo Life, it was a fairly standard remake of the classic RPG that was "starting to show it's age". Hopefully with the revamped battle system and new visuals attached to Star Ocean: The Second Story R will help modernize this new title.

What do you think of this new remake? Will you be picking it up this November? Let us know! For more news from the Nintendo Direct, check out the new Super Mario RPG Remake announcement!