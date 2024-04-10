Vampire Survivors teams up with Contra for new DLC and fangs its way onto PlayStation consoles this summer
Weaponized crossover DLC blasts off this spring.
Vampire Survivors has been given a release window for PlayStation 4 and PS5, and alongside the news, it was announced new Contra-themed DLC is on the way for all platforms.
Called Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, the DLC sees the roguelike join forces with Konami’s iconic Contra series, and embraces the simplicity of classic Contra with build-focused characters. It also comes with large maps, 11 characters, 22 weapons including evolutions, and a difficulty curve combining arcade-hard gameplay with the original Vampire Survivors formula.
In it, you will assemble a squad and arm yourself with an arsenal of arcade weaponry to use against thousands of foes and bosses from the Contra games on stages inspired by the iconic Konami series - in other words, be prepared for bullet-hell.
Here’s more:
- Brand new stage: Neo Galuga
- Blast horizontally through biomes inspired by classic Contra levels
- Explore Galuga Jungle, Neo City, and the treacherous Alien Zone
- Hit cars enough and they’ll explode
- Take on highway horrors in the Challenge Stage
- 11 ulta-tuff new characters
- Bill Rizer: Literally just a guy with a gun
- Lance Bean: Big muscles and a brain to match
- Ariana: An expert in evasive manoeuvres
- Lucia: Is she a clone? A cyborg? Who knows, but she’s here to kick ass
- Brad Fang: Half-man, half-wolf, half-robot, and 150% super soldier.
- Browny: The party bot programmed to kill
- Sheena Entranzi: A true survivor, especially skilled in jungle combat
- Probotector: a hyper-advanced recon robot programmed to protect humans
- Over 22 new fully automatic weapons from Contra’s radical arsenal
- Evolve these into experimental Prototype weapons, and supplement every salvo with 3 new Pickups
- A soundtrack with 6 tracks that combines classic Contra tracks with Vampire Survivors remixes
The DLC will be available on all current platforms on May 9 for $2.49 / €2.49 / £1.99.
This summer, PlayStation owners will be able to mow down thousands of night creatures and try to survive until dawn when they acquire the award-winning indie hit. The gothic-horror rogue-lite will come with the base game, every released title update, and all four DLC will be available for purchase at launch.