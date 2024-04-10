Skip to main content
GET FANGED

Vampire Survivors teams up with Contra for new DLC and fangs its way onto PlayStation consoles this summer

Weaponized crossover DLC blasts off this spring.

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns
Image credit: Poncle
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Vampire Survivors has been given a release window for PlayStation 4 and PS5, and alongside the news, it was announced new Contra-themed DLC is on the way for all platforms.

Called Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, the DLC sees the roguelike join forces with Konami’s iconic Contra series, and embraces the simplicity of classic Contra with build-focused characters. It also comes with large maps, 11 characters, 22 weapons including evolutions, and a difficulty curve combining arcade-hard gameplay with the original Vampire Survivors formula.

Cover image for YouTube videoVampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC feat. Contra - Coming 9th May
Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC featuring Contra.Watch on YouTube

In it, you will assemble a squad and arm yourself with an arsenal of arcade weaponry to use against thousands of foes and bosses from the Contra games on stages inspired by the iconic Konami series - in other words, be prepared for bullet-hell.

Here’s more:

  • Brand new stage: Neo Galuga
  • Blast horizontally through biomes inspired by classic Contra levels
  • Explore Galuga Jungle, Neo City, and the treacherous Alien Zone
  • Hit cars enough and they’ll explode
  • Take on highway horrors in the Challenge Stage
  • 11 ulta-tuff new characters
  • Bill Rizer: Literally just a guy with a gun
  • Lance Bean: Big muscles and a brain to match
  • Ariana: An expert in evasive manoeuvres
  • Lucia: Is she a clone? A cyborg? Who knows, but she’s here to kick ass
  • Brad Fang: Half-man, half-wolf, half-robot, and 150% super soldier.
  • Browny: The party bot programmed to kill
  • Sheena Entranzi: A true survivor, especially skilled in jungle combat
  • Probotector: a hyper-advanced recon robot programmed to protect humans
  • Over 22 new fully automatic weapons from Contra’s radical arsenal
  • Evolve these into experimental Prototype weapons, and supplement every salvo with 3 new Pickups
  • A soundtrack with 6 tracks that combines classic Contra tracks with Vampire Survivors remixes

The DLC will be available on all current platforms on May 9 for $2.49 / €2.49 / £1.99.

This summer, PlayStation owners will be able to mow down thousands of night creatures and try to survive until dawn when they acquire the award-winning indie hit. The gothic-horror rogue-lite will come with the base game, every released title update, and all four DLC will be available for purchase at launch.

Cover image for YouTube videoVampire Survivors on PlayStation - Coming Summer 2024
Vampire Survivors is coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 this summer.Watch on YouTube

Vampire Survivors

PC

