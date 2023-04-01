If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MAGIC SWORDS ARROWS

The next DLC for Vampire Survivors is a fantasy-based romp titled Tides of the Foscari

Sounds magicy.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Poncle Games has announced the second DLC for Vampire Survivors.

Slated for release on April 13, Tides of the Foscari comes with a large stage, new characters, monsters and weapons, and secrets lurking in the dark canopies of the deep forest.

The second DLC introduces a large stage, new characters, monsters, and weapons to play with.

In this continent-sized forest is Foscari Academy, a school where the elite trains their children for careers as wizards, generals, and spies. The Academy is divided into three houses, and one student from each is tasked with braving the forest, which is filled with mythological creatures.

Along with the brand-new stage, the RPG-based DLC includes eight new playable characters, 13 new weapons, 21 Achievements, and seven new music tracks.

It will run you $1.99/€1.99/£1.59 upon release.

The first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, takes place in the eastern lands, where a clan has fallen. This once vigilant group of guardians of a sorcerous mountain valley has been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni. The spectral activity may provide clues as to the location of a vampire.

Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual title, and the main game features rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you. The goal is to mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch