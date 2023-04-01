The next DLC for Vampire Survivors is a fantasy-based romp titled Tides of the Foscari

Poncle Games has announced the second DLC for Vampire Survivors.

Slated for release on April 13, Tides of the Foscari comes with a large stage, new characters, monsters and weapons, and secrets lurking in the dark canopies of the deep forest.

In this continent-sized forest is Foscari Academy, a school where the elite trains their children for careers as wizards, generals, and spies. The Academy is divided into three houses, and one student from each is tasked with braving the forest, which is filled with mythological creatures.

Along with the brand-new stage, the RPG-based DLC includes eight new playable characters, 13 new weapons, 21 Achievements, and seven new music tracks.

It will run you $1.99/€1.99/£1.59 upon release.

The first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, takes place in the eastern lands, where a clan has fallen. This once vigilant group of guardians of a sorcerous mountain valley has been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni. The spectral activity may provide clues as to the location of a vampire.

Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual title, and the main game features rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you. The goal is to mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn.