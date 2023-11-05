Vampire Survivors is getting a free story mode with "deep lore lmao"

Vampire Survivors, one of the best indies of 2022, is apparently getting a story mode, and it'll cost you nothing at all.

No one could have predicted Vampire Survivors, a pretty simple game that predominantly involves you walking around trying not to get hit, would still be here almost two years later pushing out continuously good updates. Yet here we are, with the latest announcement that the roguelike is getting a story mode called "Adventures." According to an FAQ, Adventures are "self-contained miniature story modes that reset and remix the game's content, following the Survivors cast on a series of wacky sidequests.

A first look at the Vampire Survivors 1.8 update.

"Each Adventure will offer a unique progression path, giving players an opportunity to start from scratch and face custom challenges with a limited arsenal - without losing precious unlocks in the main game." No specific release date was provided on the Adventures 1.8 update, though it is meant to be coming soon, and will be available on all platforms. Best of all, it's free (other than a redacted line about your soul, or something)! Though there is a note that "some Adventures are expansions to DLC content, and require you to own the relevant DLC on the platform you're playing on."

The FAW also explains how they'll be different from the main game, saying that "each Adventure will be split up into Chapters that have a specific set-up (items, characters) and winning conditions (survive a certain amount of time, kill a certain amount of enemies). Each Adventure mission will also offer a little bit of lore text and connect the whole Adventure."

Whenever update 1.8 does launch, it will come with three chapters, two of which will be available to anyone, and one that will only be playable if you have the Legacy of the Moonspell Adventure expansion. Surely all this free content just reaffirms it being Tom's 2022 GOTY?