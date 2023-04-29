Sink your teeth into this: Vampire Survivors to come alive in new animated TV series

Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante of Poncle is partnering with Story Kitchen to turn the game into an animated TV series.

Per Deadline, the hunt is now for a writer to pen the adaption of the comedic gothic horror series. The show is also being shopped around to animated TV networks.

Vampire Survivors - DLC Tides of the Foscari launch trailer

“The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show,” said Galante in a statement. “It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realized that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

“When our head of creative, Dan Jevons, flagged Vampire Survivors for us last year upon its initial release, we were prepared to dismiss it as just another vampire game," said Story Kitchen co-founder Dmitri M. Johnson. "Hundreds of hours played later, we were all hooked, and we just could not get enough.

"Needless to say, we’re truly honored to partner with this incredible team and to continue the Vampire Survivors story."

Story Kitchen was founded by John Wick writer and creator Derek Kolstad along with Johnson, the Sonic the Hedgehog film producer, and former APA agent and partner Mike Goldberg.

Other game-to-TV adaptations are in the works at Story Kitchen, including Tomb Raider, Splinter Cell, Toejam and Earl, Streets of Rage, and It Takes Two.

Released in October 2022 after an early access period, Vampire Survivors has proved very popular with folks and currently holds an "overwhelming positive" rating on Steam. The game has also benefitted from the release of two very different DLCs, with the most recent, Tides of the Foscari, having a fantasy RPG vibe to it.

In the shoot 'em up survival game with rogue-lite elements, Hell has been emptied of devils, and you will need to survive as long as you can until dawn. As one of 41 playable characters, you will take down thousands of the night creatures earning gold in the process.

Vampire Survivors was nominated for numerous awards, winning five, two of which were BAFTA Awards for Best Game and Game Design.