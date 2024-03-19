Should Baldur's Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors do a crossover? Seems like a leading question to me

Do you like Baldur's Gate 3? Do you also like Vampire Survivors? Well, Larian’s CEO has brought up the idea of a crossover between the two, via a poll that I think is a bit disgraceful as far as polls go.

Yup, now that the studio’s stopped poor BG3 Dark Urge players from being unceremoniously dumped by Minthara whenever they decide to, you know, stop being quite so evil, it seems like it’s full steam ahead on what’s next, which could be a fun collab. Or, you know, maybe Swen Vincke just wanted to cheekily tell us he’s hanging out with some cool people.

Ok, so what’s happened is this. Vincke posted a twitter poll asking “Should Baldur’s Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors collaborate?”, and followed it up shortly afterwards with a nice picture of him and Geo Morgan, Poncle's lead partnership manager, just chilling and giving a nice thumbs up. So far, so very ‘this is a thing, I guess, and maybe it’ll actually lead to something’, right?

I’d like to draw your attention back to the poll Vincke posted. No, not the question posed, that bit’s refreshingly straightforward, especially when it comes to game developers potentially teasing things via the tweeter. It’s the two options Vincke offered as responses.

“Yes” and “F**k Yes”. The former has amassed just over 50% of the 12,400-ish votes that’ve been poured in so far, while the latter sits at just under 50%. The problem, and the reason I think we’ve ended up with something so close to a stalemate, is that they’re both basically saying the same thing, but in slightly different terms.

Should Baldur's Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors collaborate? — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 18, 2024

Where is the option to say ‘no, I don’t want a collab between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors, thank you very much’ or ‘maybe, it would depend on a number of factors, including - but not limited to - the form said collaboration might take’? They aren’t there, because Vincke’s thrown the rules that govern what a poll is and how it should work out of the window.

The result is a choice between two things that’re basically the same thing, but wearing slightly different hats. This isn’t democracy, it’s the illusion of choice. It’s UK politics in the year 2024, and it makes me sad.

Look, all I’m saying is that regardless of whether Baldur’s Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors actually end up collaborating, we’ve all lost something here, and we may never get it back.

If you’re interested, Poncle has already collabed with Among Us as part of some Vampire Survivors DLC, and that one didn’t destroy everyone's conception of what a poll should look like.