The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection has a content warning for "the creator's original vision"

In a slightly odd move for a collection of ports, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 includes a content warning over some of its material.

As reported by GamesRadar, booting any of the games up in the collection will greet you with a generic warning about the game's content. "This game contains expressions and themes which may be considered outdated. However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator's original vision. Player discretion is advised," reads the warning.

Now, probably quite obviously, the "creator" in question is almost definitely in reference to none other than Hideo Kojima, because let's be honest, who else could it be talking about. Presumably just vaguely referring to Kojima as the creator in such a way, when his name is likely present all over the games' credits, is just a way of being polite. After all, it would seem a bit scathing to so directly say that all of this stuff that needs a content warning is down to this one guy.

Warnings like these have become more common amongst older films and television shows, particularly animation, which often featured racist caricatures and other such issues that were supposedly "of the time." Kojima's work never dips into that kind of territory, though he is also known for some sexist depictions of the female characters in his games, so it's possible the warning is referring to things like that. Or like how GamesRadar points out, the fact that Raiden is repeatedly the subject of homophobic jokes.

The first volume of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection was announced back in May, alongside the news that we'll be getting a full on remake of MGS3, titled MGS Delta: Snake Eater. While it's not been confirmed yet, a Volume 2 may also be in the works.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 is out October 24, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.