Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 games may have been leaked via official website

The games included in the Metal Gear Solid Volume 2 collection may have been leaked on the official Metal Gear Solid website, if some buttons found in the webpage's HTML code are to be believed.

By inspecting the page, anyone can see a list of buttons on the Metal Gear Solid timeline page. While some are active, working buttons, placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid V, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker are also present.

This was first spotted by Nitroid on Twitter, who posted their findings online alongside a list of contextual information that further complicates matters. The presence of a few lines of HTML code isn't a smoking gun, but there are some reasons why it could be an early indicator of games to come.

These include a heavy amount of updates and changes around the Nintendo Direct announcement earlier this week, the timeline graphic being old but with game logos replaced with buttons that redirect off the page, and the fact that current buttons that work redirect to brand new pages with Master Collection assets. There's also the fact that canonical games missing from the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 have placeholder buttons. All the games with buttons that work are included in the Volume 1 Master Collection.

It's a great find, and fantastic news for fans of the mainline games. Metal Gear Solid 4 has been trapped on the PS3 for a long time now, and while Metal Gear Solid V is well known as an excellent stealth action game, Peace Walker also has its own crowd of fans. We'll take this opportunity to pour one out for fans of Metal Gear Acid, which appears to be left out in the cold yet again.

Would you be happy with these three games making up Volume 2 of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection? Let us know below! If you've got a taste for some Kojima news, he recently said in an interview he wanted to make a game you can play in space!