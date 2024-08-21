Amazon slashes the price on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 for Nintendo Switch

Great news for Metal Gear fans: the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 is now half off at Amazon for Nintendo Switch, dropping the price to just $19.99.

This handy collection includes, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge

With MGS Delta on the horizon, it’s a perfect chance to revisit these classics before diving into the remake.

Speaking of Delta—or Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater—if you’re looking to preorder the highly anticipated remake, it's also up for preorder at Amazon.

While the Collector’s Edition is mostly sold out, those in the UK or Europe can still find the Deluxe Edition, which includes the game, a Steelbook, a FOX patch, a “!” sticker, and character art. US fans can even import it for a small fee.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On the rest of the deals front, Best Buy is currently offering a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" promo for paid members on select upcoming Switch titles. With a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can grab titles like Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition, Sonic x Shadow Generations, and Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, among others.

Also worth a look is Woot’s deal on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $36.49, with an extra $3 off using the code ‘VIDEOGAMES’ at checkout, bringing it down to $33.49. With a price hike coming soon, it’s a great time to stock up.