Metal Gear Solid, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, and MGS3 Snake Eater coming to PS5 in 2023

It's a big day for Metal Gear Solid fans. As well as the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam later this year – we've also heard through the codec that a compilation of three classic MGS titles will also come to PS5 in 'autumn/fall'.

If you're eager to play the early days of the Metal Gear Solid series all over again, you'll be pleased to learn they're stepping out of the shadows in the form of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Volume 1.

The first in an assumed set of compilations will include original Metal Gear Solid, Sons of Liberty, and Snake Eater.

At the time of writing, there is no word on a more specific release date, nor whether the collection will arrive on platforms other than the PlayStation 5. Given the Snake Eater remake is targeting PC and Xbox Series X/S, as well, we'd hope this won't be locked to PlayStation 5 only... but you never quite know what marketing deals are going on behind closed doors.

The grizzled, box-loving veterans amongst you may remember that this is not the first time Snake's adventures have been coagulated into one place. There was a Metal Gear Solid HD Collection that originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360, too – and that also included the first three MGS games, as well as Peace Walker and the two original Metal Gear games. Perhaps those other titles are what we can expect from whatever Master Collection 2 will offer us.