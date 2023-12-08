Nioh, Wo Long developer Team Ninja bequeaths March 2024 release date for PS5's Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja has revealed the next trailer for its upcoming game set to release on the PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive in 2024 – the 'sprawling RPG', Rise of the Ronin.

We already know that "it's darkest before dawn," in Rise of the Ronin – and that is very in-keeping with the brutal, depressing nature of the other games in the Team Ninja catalogue. "In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan. You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience."

Rise of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider... uhh, I mean Ronin.

The newest trailer shows off more about how the game will play, and (honestly) if you're even slightly familiar with the Team Ninja formula at this point, you'll know what's happening; it's a hardcore action RPG that revolves around you battering various enemies in feudal Japan, whislt parrying, heavy attacking, and rolling your way to victory.

Rise of the Ronin is a combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”.

You will make use of paragliders, grappling hooks, and other more vertical means of traversal as you explore the beleagured Japanese cities of the Edo period in your quest for vengeance – and doing what is right.

The most recent trailer reveals perhaps one of the most important bytes of information, though; the game is coming out very soon: this Sony-published action game will be released on March 22, 2024 exclusively on PS5. There is currently no word on whether it'll come to other platforms after – but given that Nioh has only seen a PC release (and not an Xbox one) and it has the same sort of deal), it's unlikely we'll see it come to other consoles.