How to use and upgrade the glider (Avicula) in Rise of the Ronin

One of the better ways Rise of the Ronin spices up its open world is through the introduction of the glider, or as it’s referred to in the game, the Avicula. This thing works like you’d expect; allowing you to quickly travel in the air over vast distances.

It’s also crucial in solving a few environmental puzzles, and reaching areas of the world that may not immediately appear reachable. The Avicula is also great in combat, especially if you end your trip with a nice assassination from the air; gracefully breaking your fall by breaking some poor enemy’s neck.

This guide will help you learn where and how early into the game you can get the glider, how to improve its performance and more.

How to get and use the glider (Avicula) in Rise of the Ronin

Getting the glider in Rise of the Ronin is quite simple. You get it after finishing the first proper mission with the eccentric samurai you meet early on into the story. Strangely, the game doesn’t make a big deal out of it, so you may not realise you’ve earned it.

The glider is automatically equipped and always active. Unlike other useful items in Rise of the Ronin, it does not need to be equipped or messed with in any way. The glider can be deployed with one press (not hold) of the X button. Clicking that button again closes it. You can do this as many times as you want, so long as you’re in the air. In fact, closing and reopening the Avicula in flight is a good way to manage stamina (Ki) - just make sure you’re not close enough to the ground when doing so.

Speaking of which…

How to get upgrade your glider in Rise of the Ronin

The starting version of the glider you get in the game is quite useful, but very underpowered. The first problem you’ll notice is that it uses the same stamina bar you rely on in combat. That means you won’t be able to fly forever, and you’ll need to rest every now and then to recharge that stamina.

You can upgrade the Avicula to allow it to use less stamina in flight. This can be done by purchasing upgrades from Igashichi Iizuka, the inventor in Honcho. His lab is marked by the Technology Development (book) icon, and there’s a convenient Veiled Edge Banner right outside you can teleport to.

By bringing him Foreign Books, and gifting him items you think he’s going to like, your bond grows alongside his knowledge. If you speak to Igashichi and click the I’d Like Your Advice on Inventing Things option, you’ll be able to see every upgrade you can purchase, and the required item of books/bond level needed for each.

Note that the number reflects all the books you’ve ever given him, meaning you’d have to clear each threshold once. Igashichi can also add a boost function to your glider, which consumes more stamina (Ki), but vastly improves its speed. Foreign Books can be found in open-world chests, as mission rewards and can sometimes be bought from certain vendors.

