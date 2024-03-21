Rise of the Ronin takes place in a much more technologically advanced Japan compared to some of Team Ninja’s other games, like Nioh. With that comes a larger focus on firearms, the air glider we previously covered , and also the brilliant invention of the camera.

However, this isn’t the sort of camera the game wants you to use in a photo mode. No, this camera has gameplay functionality you’re going to make use of a fair bit as you play. It is so integral, in fact, we wouldn’t recommend tackling any area completion objectives before getting it - because you simply won’t be able to reach 100% area completion without it.

Here’s how to get the camera and what you can do with it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the camera in Rise of the Ronin

The camera is one of the early unlocks in Rise of the Ronin. To get it, you need to finish the Follow Your Blade Twin mission. The camera is among the mission rewards, and it’s one you’re going to need to immediately equip.

The camera, much like any healing item, needs to be assigned to a shortcut (loadout). We recommend leaving an entire page to the camera, horse flute, pocket watch and other items that have situational use, just so that they’re out of the way of the items you use most in Rise of the Ronin. To change shortcut groups, hold R1 and move right or left using the d-pad.

How to use the camera in Rise of the Ronin

Using the camera is a simple matter of pointing and shooting, but it’s figuring out what you actually need to take a picture of that can be a challenge. Across the various towns of Rise of the Ronin’s open world, you’ll come across these camera icons on the map. They’re often the last thing you’ll need to check off to earn 100% district completion.

By hovering over the icon and clicking Triangle, the game will explain what you need to take a picture of. The icon itself is placed over the general area of the quest, but you’ll need to actually find the right angle to capture what it’s asking you to in the frame, which will take a bit of time; not to mention trial and error. The good news is that the reticle will turn red when you’re looking at the correct object.

The picture itself doesn’t need to look good, it just needs to feature what the game wants you to include in the frame. Think of it more like a puzzle, and not a photography contest. You’ll also need to pull out your camera to advance certain quests, which mainly revolve around taking pictures of people in secret meetings, with the goal there being to first find the right group, and take your picture without alerting them.

Don’t forget to return to the Photographic Studio after completing a bunch of Scenes of Interest missions, too, because those rewards are worth it. And consider giving our very informative Rise of the Ronin tips a read before you jump in.