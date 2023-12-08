Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is looking great in this new trailer

At The Game Awards 2023 this evening, a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was shown.

The trailer shows in-game cinematics and gameplay captured on Xbox Series X, with some lovely music by Heilung.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - New Trailer - TGA 2023

Ninja Theory's sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua is on a journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Not much else is known about the game, other than it looks pretty great and it's out sometime in 2024.

Announced during The Game Awards back in 2019, Hellblade 2 was the first Xbox Series X game to be revealed, and we were given a look at an in-engine trailer. The game is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.