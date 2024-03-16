Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 isn’t too far off from release, and to help the time go a bit quicker, Ninja Theory has shared four new screens from the game.

The released screenshots were captured using Photo Mode, which returns for Hellblade 2. That’s great news for players who love taking artistic in-game photographs.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2023 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Official Trailer - The Game Awards 2023

In the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua undertakes a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness “within and without.”

Announced during The Game Awards back in 2019, Hellblade 2 was the first Xbox Series X game to be revealed and was shown off with an in-engine trailer.

Coming day one to Game Pass, Hellbalde 2 will be available for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Image credit: Ninja Theory / Microsoft