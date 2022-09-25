Hellblade developer Ninja Theory isn't using AI to replace voice actors

Following a recent report that discussed AI led voice acting, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has clarified that it has no intentions to stop using real voice actors.

GLHF recently ran a report on AI voice acting, and how voice actors are concerned about losing their jobs to the technology. The piece in part focused on one such company working on this tech called Altered AI, and noted how Ninja Theory, currently working on Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga, is working with Altered AI, leading some to be concerned that the studio is replacing actual actors with AI. But Ninja Theory has put any of these concerns to bed with a recent tweet.

"No. For clarity, we use this AI tech for placeholder content only to help us understand things like timing and placement in early phases of development," wrote Ninja Theory in response to a Twitter user asking if the studio was in fact replacing real voice actors with AI. "We then collaborate with real actors whose performances are at the heart of bringing our stories to life."

GLHF did note in the piece that the details on the partnership were not disclosed, which is in part why fans were concerned that potential voice actors were getting shafted in favour of AI.

Across various media industries, AI technology is being used for a variety of purposes, like how the tech was used to recreate James Earl Jones' voice as Darth Vader in the recent Obi-Wan.

And obviously, there's a huge concern that actors will lose out on work because of the growing technology. It's somewhat understandable in the case of Jones, now 91, who might not be able to perform as he used to. But outside of that, the only use cases that seem appropriate are like the ones mentioned by Ninja Theory. Outside of that, it could just become legally murky.