Watch the first Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga gameplay trailer here

It's been two years since we first saw Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 revealed on-stage at The Game Awards, and now – to mark the anniversary of the occaision – we've got a brand new gameplay trailer for the game to enjoy.

The most striking thing about the trailer? It looks ridiculous; you wouldn't believe it was captured in-engine if the developer Ninja Theory hadn't assured you it was. In keeping with the previous game, we see an ancient world inhabited by what could be mythical creatures or figments of poor Senua's imgaination as she roams the wilds with her kinsmen.

Take a look at the trailer below.

There's a lot of work that's gone into making the game look this good; the developmnent team is working on motion capture, particularly on combat. According creative director Tameem Antoniades, combat will be "real and brutal. " The staff wants it to be authentic, so both the animators and the actor playing Senua have gone through combat training for the last two years to make everything seem even more authentic.

The game still has no solid release date, but it's targeting a release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC whenever it launches.