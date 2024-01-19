If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 takes you on a surreal and unsettling journey May 21

Brace for a gripping psychological odyssey.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Image credit: Microsoft/Ninja Theory
Connor Makar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Additional contributions by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

The release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation, and after, Ninja Theory provided more information on the game’s development.

In the developer video, we learn more about Senua’s journey, which leads her to Iceland, ravaged by myth and tyranny. A look at Senua’s experiences of the world, seen through her eyes as someone who experiences psychosis, is also shown along with visceral and violent battles with the Draugar.

Go behind the scenes with Ninja Theory to learn about the craft and ambition behind Hellblade 2.

We also heard more details on what players can expect from the game’s story and how binaural and spatial audio will deeply immerse you in the world of Hellblade.

Ninja Theory's sequel to its 2017 award-winning release, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua is on a journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

You can join Senua on her new quest come May 21 via Game Pass, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Those with Xbox Game Pass can pre-install the game now.

Did the presentation get you interested in Hellblade 2? Let us know.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Xbox Series X/S

