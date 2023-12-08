If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WELL DONE, ALL!

The Game Awards 2023 - Baldur's Gate 3 walks off with Game of the Year and five other awards

Never underestimate the power of good old fashioned bear sex. And a great game too, of course.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Game Awards 2023 has wrapped up, and alongside game annoucements, trailers, surprise guests, and music, awards were handed out.

Baldur's Gate 3 walked off with the coveted Game of the Year Award, as well as awards for Best Multiplayer, Player's Voice, Best RPG, Community Support, and Best Performance.

Alan Wake 2 also walked home with multiple awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the award for Best Action/Adventure Game, the Best Debut Indie Game went to Cocoon, Sea of Stars won the award for Best Indie Game, and Cyberpunk 2077 took home the award for Best Ongoing Game.

The Game Awards 2023
Below you will find the list of winners in bold.

The Game Awards 2023 Winners

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy 16, Composer Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Players' Voice

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Awards PC The Game Awards The Game Awards 2023
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments