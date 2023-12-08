Surprise! The Finals is out right now, announced at The Game Awards

The Finals just got a new trailer at The Game Awards - and with it the reveal that the game is out right now! You and all your mates can download the game and jump into season one at your leasure.

The game - a team-based first person shooter with an emphasis on will launch will a brand new map. We're going to Vegas baby, with a buch of slots and high-roller landmarks to mess around with. There's also a weather effect between rounds, altering visibility and even the stage itself if you run into a sandstorm.

Watch The Finals trailer now!

The game itself made quite the splash during its open beta a little while back. At a time when other FPS games like Call of Duty and Battlefield - previously pillars of the gaming industry - have taken a tumble in quality, it has managed to slip in and make a name for itself. This is largely due to a classic mix of great gameplay and a distinct sense of style.

It has two game modes at launch, as well as a proper in-game ranked tournament mode which is pretty great. Season one is focused all on Vegas and the sort of things you'd expect to see in Nevada. Aliens, marriages, and gambling. That pretty much covers the state - so if you're feeling lucky you can always throw down some chips on the pass and get some gun skins, outfits, and other customisables for your character.

The gameshow-themed shooter comes from Embark Studios was founded by a gaggle of industry vets from EA and Dice. It goes to show the merit of following developers themselves rather than the companies they work for. Some of the minds being great games like Battlefield 3 are now off doing their own thing - and it's good! It's damn good. Feel free to try it out if you're keen.

Will you be downloading The Finals today? Let us know below!