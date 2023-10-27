The Finals beta goes live, immediately shoots up the Steam charts

It seems like now is a good time to be a fan of the work of DICE. If you like Battlefield, the current DICE squad looks to have turned things around for Battlefield 2042. If you're more of a classic DICE fan, The Finals beckon you to witness its next-gen destruction right now.

The Finals is the new game from Embark Studios, a team made up for many former DICE veterans.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Whether you've been keeping up with The Finals news since the moment it was revealed, or this is your first time hearing about it, there's never been a better time to actually play it. After a few closed and invite-only beta sessions, Embark is now opening the floodgates.

The Finals' open beta is live right now on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. All you need to do is download it (or request access if you're on Steam). The cross-play beta will be available until Sunday, November 5 - so you have plenty of time to check this one out.

The game supports cross-play and cross-progression, too, which is one of the things Embark wants to test at a scale in this one. There's a healthy dose of content here, including cosmetics you can keep for launch.

And, just in case you need more convincing, the game is currently one of Steam's most-played games, with nearly 143,000 concurrent players at the time of writing. It's been so popular, in fact, that the devs have added a log-in queue as they work to expand server capacity.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Not all of the beta content is new, as most of it builds on feedback provided in previous tests. At a top level, you can expect 20 weapons, 26 Gadgets and nine abilities, usable across three maps, and three modes.

There's also a free battle pass with 16 rewards, which you can use in the full game if you unlock them here. If you're feeling spicy, the five different ranked leagues each offer permanent rewards for players to unlock and keep.