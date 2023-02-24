Ex-Battlefield devs' destructive shooter, The Finals, kicks off closed beta soon

Embark Studios, the Swedish team made up of former Battlefield, and Battlefront developers at DICE, is ready to put its latest shooter in the hands of (more) players. The Finals, which has been generating excitement quietly, is about to kick off its closed beta.

The Finals is a free-to-play, team-based FPS that takes place in a virtual game show, where the goal is to manipulate the arena - through destruction, and gadgets - to be the ultimate winner.

Some light gameplay footage from The Finals.

Embark hosted a very limited closed alpha last October, footage of which was not shared as it was under NDA. But starting March 7, The Finals will kick off a two-week closed beta.

The developer has made several changes based on alpha feedback, and it's ready to welcome many more players into the test. Sign-ups are open to everyone on The Finals' Steam page, simply register your interest and you'll be granted access if you get picked.

The closed beta features two locations, a skyscraper in downtown Seoul, and old-town Monaco overlooking the French Riviera. When you're not trying to gun everyone down or wreck the environment, you'll be able to try out the weapons, gadgets and generally get a feel for the game in a practice range.

The closed beta has casual, as well as ranked modes. There's progression, too, so expect your arsenal of weapons, and gadgets to grow as you play. You'll even get to mess around with stylish new cosmetics.

Another key area Embark is keen on testing is the game's complex netcode, which enables server-side destruction and movement, meaning all players will see and be affected by the same things.

Embark's other major project is, of course, ARC Raiders, which many expected would be released before The Finals. Nevertheless, ARC Raiders is seemingly on track for release this year, and it's looking like yet another showcase from the studio's talented teams.