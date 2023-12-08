SEGA announces they're making a new Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi, and more in one trailer

SEGA has just dropped the gauntlet at The Game Awards, announcing five new games at once. These include brand new sequels to Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Het Set Radio. Wow.

These all popped up as part of a sudden and frankly unexpected reveal, for franchises most thought dead or at least on the backburner. Not only that, but there are apparently even more games as part of this retro reboot collection we've not been shown yet.

Watch the trailer here!

SEGA has been trucking away with a select few popular new titles for some time now. Persona, Yakuza, Sonic and Football Manager mostly. Although at The Game Awards they also dropped a trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio. 2024 which looks absolutely rad. So far, an absolutely banging show for the publisher.

There's no word on the length or scope of these new games. If they're part of a general collection of smaller titles it would make sense, but again, no official word as of writing. If we get any word on what this will look like, we'll update this article. All wek now is that they're in development now, and you can sign up for a newsletter via the official next level website.

