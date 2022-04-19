SEGA said to be working on reboots of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as part of its Super Games initiative

It looks like SEGA is working on reboots of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as part of its Super Game initiative.

According to a report, the two titles will be the first to be released as part of the company's strategy.

Sources speaking with Bloomberg stated that the Crazy Taxi reboot has been in development for over a year, and the plan is to release it within the next two to three years. In turn, Jet Set Radio is also in the early stages of development, but neither is a sure release.

SEGA's Super Game venture is being headed up by executive vice president Shuji Utsumi who said previously the company was developing multiple titles for the project. Although it depends on each title, the plan is that each will become an interactive title that goes beyond the framework of conventional games. The criteria for each game will be multi-platform, multilingual development, simultaneous worldwide release, and triple-A.

The company hopes to create games that can aim for cumulative sales of ¥100 billion ($780 million) over their lifetime by not only providing a mere game but also services, including various communities that are produced within the game. The plan is to also develop new genres of games where people can spend time in the game world.

One such Super Game will be a large-scale global title and a FPS that is under development at the European studio.

SEGA announced back in November it had partnered with Microsoft on its Super Game development, which uses Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The plan is to produce games "where the key focuses are 'global', 'online', 'community' and 'IP utilization'".

Jet Set Radio was originally released in 2000 and has you controlling a member of a youth gang as they use inline skates to travel across Tokyo, spraying graffiti, going up against rival gangs, and evading authorities. In 2012, high-definition ports were released for PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Vita, iOS and Android.

Crazy Taxi is a series of racing games, and the first appeared in arcades in 1999. It was so successful that it was ported over to Dreamcast in 2000 and went on to sell over a million copies in the US. The game was later ported to PS2, GameCube, and PC with sequels also appearing on Xbox, Game Boy Advance, and PSP. Mobile titles based on the series were also developed.