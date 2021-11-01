Sega announced that it has plans to create what it calls the “Super Game” project in partnership with Microsoft utilizing the latter’s Azure cloud technology. It looks to be a long-term undertaking where it will produce games "where the key focuses are 'global', 'online', 'community' and 'IP utilisation'".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

First alluded to back in May to investors, Sega’s Super Game project seems to emphasize the global focus most of all. "By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment," said Sega president Yukio Suino.

For its part, Microsoft seems to be looking forward to continuing to work with Sega. "By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment," explained Microsoft executive Sarah Bond.

With hit franchises like Persona and Yakuza under its belt, Sega seems to be on a roll lately, with the success of Persona 5 spurring the company to look for more global hits. Sega also has a vast back catalog of game franchises it can lean on in accomplishing this goal, many of which still carry a great deal of name recognition. And recent years saw a shift in Sega’s release platform strategy, prompting it to release its games more aggressively on PC. In any case, hopefully we’ll know more about what Sega’s Super Game plans are soon.