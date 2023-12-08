Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reveals its theme song, and new footage, at The Game Awards

A new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has made its debut at The Game Awards 2023, giving fans another glimpse at the upcoming second chapter of Square Enix’s ambitious remake project.

The new trailer made its debut alongside the game’s theme tune, which was performed live by Loren Allred – the artist who has recorded the song for the upcoming RPG sequel.

Allred is best-known for her performance on the platinum-selling track ‘Never Enough’ from musical The Greatest Showman, but reality TV watchers both sides of the pond might also recognize her from The Voice USA in 2012 (where she finished 13th), and 2022’s series of Britain’s Got Talent (where she placed 9th).

Gooseflesh.

In the FF7 universe, Allred follows-up from Japanese recording artist Yosh, who performed FF7 Remake’s theme song, ‘Hollow’. Like Hollow, Rebirth’s new theme has been composed by legendary FF music originator Nobuo Uematsu as a new composition for this new game.

The trailer shows off a number of FF7 alumni; from Vincent to Sephiroth, Aerith to Yuffie - and we also get an in-universe render of Loren Allred herself, too (matching her on-stage performance garb, a white, very FF bit of kit). If you're a fan of the game, you'll notice how the FF7 Aerith Theme makes its way into the music, evoking a powerful emotion in just six notes.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new theme song in-situ and experience the scenes shown for themselves; FF7 Rebirth is barely over two months away, set to release on February 29, 2024 - a leap day. It’s PS5-only, at least for now.

If you want to know more, you can read our preview, where I note that FF7 Rebirth is bigger, bolder, and better than the excellent FF7 Remake.