Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Foamstars all fell below Square Enix's expectations, as the company eyes Xbox and PC

Square Enix has released its financial report for the 2023 fiscal year, and it looks like all of its major games have fallen below sales expectations. Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, Final Fantasy 16, and Foamstars didn't meet established sales targets - with few sales figures shared across the board. Alongside this the company is shifting to focus away from mobile, pushing to bring games to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and PC.

Starting with those game sales figures, Final Fantasy 16 was initially on track to hit its targets but ultimately fumbled the full-year sales target as momentum for the game slowed down post-launch. There were no updated sales figures, leaving the three million launch week sales milestone as the final word for now.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth seems to have done even worse, at least as far as hitting targets is concerned. Unlike Final Fantasy 16, the game didn't hit initial sales targets, nor did it hit yearly targets. No figure was shared on its total sales to this point. Foamstars fits in nicely here, as it stands alongside Rebirth in missing those targets.

Now while Square Enix does believe that Final Fantasy 16 will eventually hit its 18-month goals - perhaps due to the recently released DLC for the game - it's altogether a dire look for Square Enix. The company has infamously set high sales expectations for its titles. Some of you out there may recal the absurd expectations put upon Lara Croft's shoulders back in 2013.

So what's the future for Square Enix? Well, in the same report the company announced its intent to refocus away from its mobile output in favour of console and PC releases. The company stated, "The Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs. Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles". It is worth noting that all three games mentioned above are PlayStaton 5 exclusives - which for my money is the biggest reason towards this shift.

This all comes after the company announced it was laying off various staff across its EU and US departments. It's clearly a tumultuous time for the company, as it attempts to find stable footing at a time when the industry is shaky at best. Whether this refocus works out, and future games manage to hit these lofty sales expectations (or those expectations drop to more attainable levels) remains to be seen.