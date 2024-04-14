Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's annoying final boss retry menu has been fixed, so no one has to waste their time like I did

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has received a small patch fixing the menu for the final boss' death screen, and I am overwhelmed with joy and jealousy.

Slight spoilers ahead for the final boss of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

It's a bit of a staple for a Final Fantasy game to have a multi-phase final boss fight, each with their own unique attack patterns and annoyances. That's all well and good, and with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth I didn't have all that much trouble. Except, on the very last phase of the final boss, even though I was maybe two hits away from winning, it got me with a one-hit-KO move. After that point, I was met with a retry menu that was worded so confusingly, I ended up having to do every single phase again.

That's because the options were "Retry from Before Current Battle," "Retry from This Battle," "Retry from Before Battle," and "Resume." Now, I assumed that the second option was the one I needed, because This Battle surely meant this specific battle, no? It didn't, though, and it was ridiculously annoying - but, thankfully, this issue is a thing of the past, as a new update from Square Enix has changed the wording on this screen to be a lot clearer. Now, the top option is "Retry from Current Phase" which certainly would have saved me a lot of time when I played, but hey, while I might be a little jealous of those who don't have to go through what I and others went through, at least they don't have to know our pain.

This change wasn't actually listed in the game's patch notes, but fans over on the game's subreddit noticed that it had been made with the latest update. Alongside this change, the update also fixed an annoying bug that made it impossible to get the game's platinum trophy if you were playing the game digitally, so you can get back to it trophy hunters.