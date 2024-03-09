Five reasons why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Square's best ever sequel

Final Fantasy is an anthology series of sorts: narratively speaking, the majority of FF games are standalone experiences with a unique set of locations and characters. There are a handful of recurring elements and themes, but for the most part, each new Final Fantasy saga starts from scratch in a brand new world. And that’s a huge part of the charm.

In this video, our resident JRPG obsessive Alex Donaldson argues that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the best Final Fantasy games ever released precisely because it’s building on a strong foundation: 2020’s Remake, certainly, with its incredible combat system and jaw-dropping production design, but also the 1997 original which it so deftly reimagines, and its plethora of spin-offs.