Five reasons why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Square's best ever sequel

Building on strong foundations creates dividends for the burgeoning RPG anthology series

Jim Trinca avatar
Video by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Final Fantasy is an anthology series of sorts: narratively speaking, the majority of FF games are standalone experiences with a unique set of locations and characters. There are a handful of recurring elements and themes, but for the most part, each new Final Fantasy saga starts from scratch in a brand new world. And that’s a huge part of the charm.

In this video, our resident JRPG obsessive Alex Donaldson argues that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the best Final Fantasy games ever released precisely because it’s building on a strong foundation: 2020’s Remake, certainly, with its incredible combat system and jaw-dropping production design, but also the 1997 original which it so deftly reimagines, and its plethora of spin-offs.

