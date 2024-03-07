Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's single platform development was key to achieving a seamless world, says producer

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, commended by critics and players alike for its detailed, seamless open-world formula, is something the game’s producer said would not have been possible had the team focused on developing the game as a multiplatform project.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase explained how developing Rebirth for PlayStation exclusively, empowered the team to create a vast and immersive open world beyond the limits of Remake’s Midgar. This expansive environment offers a plethora of optional activities, from collecting resources and crafting equipment to participating in side quests, beast hunts, and taking Chocobo rides across the terrain.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - Launch Trailer Prepare to meet unforgettable people, ride a Chocobo, and play the Queen's Blood card game for hours.

Kitase said had the team not developed Rebirth for a single platform, its world map would not have been as seamless, and “game design may have had to regress significantly.”

The producer also explained how reusing existing assets and taking advantage of an 80% employee retention rate led to a faster development cycle when compared to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This auspicious position allowed Rebirth staffers to skirt “time-wasting detours” stemming from a need to “assemble a totally new team.”

The Post also spoke with game director Naoki Hamaguchi, who stated that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's architecture will positively impact the development of the trilogy's final installment.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Leveraging Rebirth's world design, a significant portion of the third game's groundwork is already complete, with only "key elements for the finale" being added to the evolving design document. However, a unique challenge has emerged: accommodating the iconic Highwind, Cid's airship, which is crucial for the later parts of the original game.

Hamaguchi acknowledges the need to adapt sections of the world built for Rebirth to ensure the Highwind can function seamlessly within the game world while still maintaining the overall vision and aesthetic of the trilogy. This delicate balance between honoring the original game and incorporating new elements will be crucial in delivering a satisfying conclusion to the beloved series.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth landed on PlayStation 5 on February 29. While word on a PC release has yet to surface, it's highly anticipated - considering Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade eventually arrived on the platform. If it does come to PC, expect it to arrive sometime after May 29, as hinted during last month's State of Play presentation.

If you are still on the fence about grabbing the game, in Alex’s Rebirth review, he stated it’s “the most impressively ambitious game Square has made since Final Fantasy’s golden age,” and “glorious, in spite of painful little flaws.” You can read his full review at the link.